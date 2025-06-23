Tucked away on a charming street corner in West Ealing, London, The Forester has officially been crowned one of the nation's finest pubs, winning the coveted 'Community Local' category at the 2025 Pub Design Awards, hosted by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). Judged by a panel of design and conservation experts in partnership with Historic England, the award celebrates pubs that showcase exceptional visual appeal, historical significance, and thoughtful restoration. And The Forester ticked all the boxes.





Lovingly restored by owner Fuller's, the pub impressed judges with its architectural charm, deep community roots, and respectful refurbishment. It was toasted as one of "the most visually stunning, historically significant and lovingly restored pubs across the UK."





Built in 1909 by architect T.H. Nowell Parr, The Forester is a classic example of Edwardian design, featuring columned porticoes, green-glazed brickwork, and gabled roofs. Inside, it retains original bar counters, Tudor-arched bar-backs, tiled fireplaces, and even remnants of gas lighting. One saloon room boasts London's only surviving bell-pushes once used for waiter service, still marked with the word 'BELL'. The Art Nouveau stained glass adds a layer of elegance, while the former publican's office remains at the heart of the servery.

After a brief closure, The Forester reopened in March 2024 following a sensitive restoration. Its rear lounge now serves popular Thai cuisine, blending heritage with modern hospitality.





Also Read: Indian Brands Won Big At The London Spirits Competition 2025

Photo Credit: foresterealing.co.uk

Andrew Davison, chairman of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, praised the winners for their dedication to preserving Britain's pub culture. Speaking to The Mirror, he said, "The Pub Design Awards recognise the highest standards of pub architecture, rewarding artistic flair and painstaking historical conservation."





He added, "From inviting street-corner locals to striking medieval coaching inns, there are some stunning pubs in the UK. The craftsmanship involved in making these venues a gorgeous place to enjoy cask beer and real cider or perry should rightfully be applauded. I encourage heritage enthusiasts and pub lovers alike to visit these inspirational buildings."





Other winners at the 2025 Pub Design Awards included:

Bod Lichfield in Stratford , which won Best New Build for its "industrial chic" aesthetic, featuring recycled wood, distressed paintwork, and exposed ceiling pipes.

, which won Best New Build for its "industrial chic" aesthetic, featuring recycled wood, distressed paintwork, and exposed ceiling pipes. Swan in Suffolk , recipient of the Historic England Conservation Award, recognised for preserving original features.

, recipient of the Historic England Conservation Award, recognised for preserving original features. Borough Beer House in Surrey and the now-closed Python's Arms in Lyonshall, Herefordshire, were joint winners in the Conversion to Pub Use category.