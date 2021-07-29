One of the most loved vegetarian dishes at any restaurant in north India is Dal Makhani. Prepared with minimal spices, it is one of those dishes that is most closely associated with giving the feeling of a home away from home. In a recent Instagram post, former Masterchef Australia contestant Depinder Chhibber shared the mouth-watering recipe of Dal Makhani (Bukhara), calling the dish a staple at her home. A modern take on the age-old Urad ki Dal recipe, Dal Makhani is usually served with roti or naan.





To prepare the dish, Delhi-born Depinder said, you need: urad dal (whole black lentil), red kidney beans, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, unsalted butter, tomato puree, Kashmiri chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, kasoori methi, cream and some oil. Take a look at her post:

Since the dish is prepared with Urad dal, it is rich in protein, minerals like iron and magnesium, carbohydrates and Vitamin B. Consuming urad dal helps improve digestion because of its high fibre content. The minerals, including potassium, help protect the heart and keep the cardiovascular system healthy by maintaining the cholesterol level and also keeps your sugar levels under control. In addition to that, rajma can promote weight loss and maintain sugar level. It is a rich source of minerals.





A creamy dish loaded with butter, the Daal Makhani is said to have originated in the Punjabi culture, but it has gained popularity across India and abroad. It can be served for dinner or lunch at home as well as for parties with naan, paratha, roti or cooked rice.





For those worried about the use of butter and cream, there's a low-fat version of the popular dish available as well.





The popularity of this dish can be gauged from the fact that Depinder's Instagram post has got nearly 4,000 likes from foodies within an hour of being shared.





“Pindo, you're amazing. Just love to watch your way of cooking. Big fan of yours after MCA,” a person with the username “shweta_priya02” said.

Here Is The Full Recipe Of Dal Makhani By Depinder Chhibber:

Ingredients:

1 cup Urad Daal (whole black lentil)

2 tbsp Red kidney beans

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

100 g unsalted butter

¾-1 cup tomato puree

2-4 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp Kasoori methi (powdered)/ dried fenugreek leaves

½ cup cream plus 2-3 tbsp for garnish

Oil

Salt to taste

Method:



1. Soak the Daal and the red kidney beans for atleast 6 hours, preferable overnight.

2. Drain the excess water out and cook in a pressure cooker with 4 cups of water, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. You can use a pressure cooker or slow cook.

3. Once the Daal mixture is cooked, skim off any excess frothy water from the top and continue to cook on slow heat.

4. In the meantime, in a hot pan, add butteow add the ginger paste and 1 tbsp garlic paste. Add 1-2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, tomato puree and cook until the oil starts to separate (5-10 mins).

5. Add this mixture to the simmering Daal and cook for further 20 mins.

6. In a hot pan, add oil, remaining garlic paste and 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder and 1 tsp of kasoori methi powder. Be careful not to burn this mixture and add it to the daal.

7. Add salt and cream and turn the heat off.

8. Serve the Daal with a drizzle of cream on top wither with a parantha or naan.





What did you think of the video and the recipe? Tell us in the comments below.