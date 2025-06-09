Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out for a charming date on Sunday, June 8. The couple was spotted at the French Open final in Paris, watching the thrilling match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, where Carlos clinched the victory. Parineeti gave fans a sneak peek into their outing through her Instagram Stories, and the pictures clearly showed she had a fabulous time with her husband. She also treated herself to a delicious indulgence in the City of Love. Curious about what she picked? It was the ever-popular baked pastry, pretzels.

Crisp and sugary on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside, this delightful snack is sure to lift your mood. In one of her Stories, the Chamkila star was seen holding a paper-wrapped pretzel with a big smile. Her caption read, "But I came for the pretzel," giving a sweet nod to her dessert-loving side. Check out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story below:

Photo Credit: Instagram/ parineetichopra



Parineeti Chopra is no stranger to attending major sporting events. And of course, Raghav Chadha is right there by her side to make the day even more special. Last year, the couple watched the men's singles final of the prestigious Wimbledon Championship. Parineeti gave fans sneak peeks of the match highlights on her Instagram Stories, but it was her foodie moment that truly caught our attention.

Sticking to Wimbledon tradition, Parineeti indulged in a classic cup of strawberries and cream. She shared a close-up shot of the creamy, fruity treat that left us absolutely drooling. "Tradition," she simply captioned the post. FYI: strawberries are "synonymous with The Championships." But these aren't just any strawberries. The specific variety served at Wimbledon is called Malling Centenary, specially chosen to elevate the spectator experience. A family-run farm is responsible for supplying these specially curated strawberries. According to the official Wimbledon website, an average of around 34.8 tonnes of strawberries are consumed during the matches each year. Click here to read the full story.





Parineeti Chopra's culinary adventures are always a feast for the eyes.