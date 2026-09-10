Who doesn't dream of doing something of their own? A fresh business or turning a skill they already have into a source of income. While entrepreneurship can open the door to good returns, it also comes with its share of risks, and things can quickly go downhill if an idea does not click. Sagar Khare, a software engineer, left his high-paying job in the US and returned to Maharashtra to pursue farming. He started growing moringa (drumstick) for a living on five acres of land. Today, he earns about Rs 36 lakh annually. Instagram page Founders Vision dedicated a post to Sagar's journey.

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His story proves that modern farming is no longer just about hard labor. With the right knowledge, planning, and crop selection, agriculture can become a highly profitable business. While many people run behind city jobs, some are quietly building wealth from the soil itself. Success doesn't always come from big offices or foreign salaries. Sometimes, it grows directly from the land you own.

According to The Economic Times, Sagar returned to his village, Kurduwadi, in Solapur district, where his parents practised traditional farming. Having grown up around agriculture, he realised he enjoyed working on the farm more than his corporate job. “My work was good, but I enjoyed being on the farm more,” he said.

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He later turned to organic moringa farming after noticing the rising costs and impact of chemicals and pesticides. Before planting moringa, he worked on improving the health of his soil. He also researched crops that could withstand Solapur's harsh summers, which can see temperatures rise above 45°C. His research led him to moringa, prompting him to visit farmers in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to understand the crop and its commercial potential. His business grew significantly.

Indeed, sometimes, what you are looking for is right there, close to you. You just need to realise it.