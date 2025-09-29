Soha Ali Khan's foodie updates always keep us hooked. In her health podcast All About Her series, the actress has shared a new recipe. The fitness enthusiast showed how to make a tea, which she described as a "quick fix during PMS". This warm beverage soothes the body and helps ease discomfort during the menstrual cycle. In the video's caption, Soha Ali Khan listed the ingredients needed to make the drink. She wrote, "Presenting the PMS Cramp Relief Tea! It's super easy, just grate some fresh ginger and add it to boiling water, then toss in a cinnamon stick, a little honey for some natural sweetness."





Check out the recipe of Soha's quick fixer during PMS:

Step 1: Grate some ginger into a small bowl.

Step 2: Mix the grated ginger into a cup of hot water.





Step 3: Add a cinnamon stick and a spoonful of honey. Stir well and enjoy hot.





Soha Ali Khan ended the video by saying, “Enjoy pain-free periods with the tea!”





Soha Ali Khan highlighted the tea's benefits in the side note. She wrote, “Quick, simple, and perfect for soothing cramps, lifting your mood, and supporting your health during those days. Ginger, cinnamon and honey are all anti-inflammatory, and cinnamon has analgesic properties.”





Watch the video here:







Soha Ali Khan frequently shares her health-conscious and simple recipes on her social media. Previously, she treated fans to her ghee coffee recipe and explained why ghee is considered a "superfood" nowadays. In a video posted on Instagram, Soha was seen stirring a teaspoon of ghee into her cup of black coffee. However, she cautioned viewers that ghee coffee is not for everyone, saying, "Especially if you have sensitive stomachs or acid reflux, it can trigger acidity." She also offered a helpful health tip, noting, "And I do want to underline: it is not a magic detox drink. The benefits will really depend on your whole diet." Click here to know the full story.





Before this, Soha Ali Khan revealed that she starts her day with a nutritious juice. It included a white pumpkin (also known as petha or ash gourd), lemon juice and what appeared to be salt. In the caption, she wrote, "It's detoxifying, cooling and great for my gut." Here is the full story.

Soha Ali Khan's healthy food habits continue to inspire her fans.