Ever found yourself wondering why there's a light inside the fridge? If you have, you're definitely not alone. Even Karan Johar is curious about it! The master of witty one-liners took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious thought with his followers. He posted, "If we're not meant to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?" Honestly, KJo, we're all in the same boat here. It's a question that has us thinking, and we can totally relate to the midnight snack struggle!





Take a look at Karan Johar's Instagram story:

Recently, Karan hosted a delightful dinner with his friends, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their friend Maheep Kapoor. After a scrumptious meal, Karisma shared a snap of the spread on her Instagram Stories. The table was piled with an assortment of cured meats like prosciutto and salami, complemented by cheeses such as cheddar and brie. There were also fresh fruits, including grapes and berries, plus veggie sticks made of carrots and celery. The spread also featured an assortment of crackers and breads, along with bowls of dips and sauces. Karisma captioned the post, "This plate can only be at KJo's True Love."

Also Read: Karan Johar Says This Is “The Only Way To Diet” And We Can't Agree More





Before that, Karan shared a video on Instagram that perfectly captures the struggle of trying to stick to a healthy diet. In the clip, a man sits at a table with a packet of chips and a weight machine. He places a chip on the scale to check its weight. When the scale shows zero, he's thrilled, declaring the chips "low-calorie." Karan reposted the video with the note, "Is there really another way?" Relatable, right?

What do you think of Karan's take on midnight snacks? Let us know in the comments!