Malaika Arora is the one die-hard foodie on Instagram who we actually admire and adore. Her persistent desire to sample a wide range of foods keeps us entertained on social media. She is a well-known fitness enthusiast and a foodie who has perfected the art of balancing healthy eating with indulgences. Malaika never misses an opportunity to celebrate festivals or just the changing seasons without tasty food. Do you need proof? Her recent Instagram Stories shows how she enjoys the cold months. This winter, she's having a mouth-watering sweet treat that we all love.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Home Made Winter Delicacy Will Tingle Your Sweet Tooth)





Malaika Arora is enjoying some delectable gaajar ka halwa. She made us slurp when she shared a photo of her bowl of this dish created with fresh carrots. Malaika captioned the post, “It's gaajar halwa season.”











If you follow Malaika Arora on social media, you would be aware that she loves to enjoy every happy occasion with good food. So, we weren't surprised to see her chomping away some traditional sweets a while back, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She posted a picture of homemade til chikki on Instagram and we have to agree that they looked super tempting. Til chikki is a crispy snack prepared with sesame seeds and sugar or jaggery on Makar Sankranti. It is tasty and healthy. As the caption, Malaika wrote, “#tilchikki #homemade.”

Malaika also enjoys celebrating joyous occasions with delicious food. So, we weren't surprised to see her enjoying traditional sweets on Makar Sankranti. She shared a photo of her handmade til chikki on Instagram, and we have to say, they looked delicious. On Makar Sankranti, til chikki is a delicacy made with sesame seeds and sugar or jaggery. Take a look at Malaika Arora's til chikki here.





We love how Malaika Arora never shies away from expressing her love for all things delicious. Her gastronomic adventures often include sweet treats. Few days ago, she revealed her cravings for the day. It included fresh and buttery croissants and season's staple strawberries. She shared a photo of the same and captioned the post, “Craving”. Click here to read more about the classic breakfast dish, and how Malaika enjoyed it.





We admire Malaika Arora's sweet indulgences and can't wait to see what she has planned next.