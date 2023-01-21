Malaika Arora and her love for homemade meals needs no introduction. Be it a flavourful biryani or a scrumptious thali, there are so many dishes that taste a lot better when made at home. And we totally resonate with the actress. Home-cooked food has a distinctive taste which makes the entire eating experience more memorable. Today, once again, Malaika shared a glimpse of her in-house culinary adventures. She not only posted a snap of her yummy indulgence but also shared the formula behind her happiness. “Sattu paratha + dahi (curd) + garlic pickle + aloo sabji + salad = happiness,” the actress captioned the post, along with the hashtag “homemade”. The meal looked simply delectable. Take a look:

We wonder what's the next chapter of Malaika Arora's culinary tale.



