Malaika Arora is unapologetic about her love for food. Whether it's her mom's homecooked dishes, her wholesome feasts on set, her exquisite indulgences abroad or her desi binges - she enjoys them all. But these are usually special occasions or particular foodie instances that have stood out. Have you ever wondered what she eats on a daily basis? If yes, you're fortunate because Malaika has recently shared some details about it. She took to Instagram to post a short reel giving her followers a glimpse into what she eats in a day.

She first reveals that she typically drinks her ABC (Apple-Beetroot-Carrot) juice around 10 am. Her version of this drink also contains a hint of ginger, which is sure to bring added flavour and benefits. She explains that she generally starts her day much earlier, but takes the juice later. At 12 pm, she is seen munching on a unique "avo toast." Why is it different? It's because this particular dish does not have bread, Malaika points out. She says it is mainly made out of avocado and eggs, providing her with much-needed protein. Malaika is seen dipping it into some type of sauce or chutney. But this avocado toast is not her lunch. It's merely a snack.

At 2:30 pm, Malaika shows us what she's having for her afternoon meal. It's a simple, home-style Indian dish that's one of her favourites. Any guesses? It's none other than the beloved Khichdi. "With all the sabzis in it, I think it's the most wholesome for this kind of weather," she declares. She seems visibly excited for her "khichdi time". At 5 pm, Malaika Arora shows off her fruit snack. There are two containers: one filled with blueberries and the other with cherries. She states they're "very good" and "full of antioxidants." She doesn't reveal what she had for dinner. But her caption seems to ask if she should do so. It reads, "Here is a sneak peek of what's been on my plate lately. Should I drop a PART 2?"







We are eagerly looking forward to Malaika Arora's next foodie revelation!