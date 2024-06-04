Malaika Arora hardly ever shies away from trying local food when she travels. Whether it's a unique savoury treat or a loaded dessert, the star enjoys tasting different delicacies. When she was in France recently, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her sweet indulgence. She posted a picture of a relatively lesser-known French pastry on her Instagram stories, with the words, "U have my heart tropezienne". The dessert looked extremely delicious and tempting.

A "Tarte Tropezienne" or Saint Tropez Tart is a French delicacy that consists of a brioche that has been halved and filled with pastry cream and buttercream. As one can see in Malaika's photo, it is typically topped with pearl sugar. Take a look below:

That's not all Malaika Arora relished when she was in France. She also ensured she had the quintessential French favourite: a croissant. She shared a picture of herself biting into the beautifully flaky golden brown treat, urging "Somebody stop me ... on my 5th croissant". Relatable, isn't it?

When she is in India, Malaika Arora also savours a wide range of regional dishes. She seems to have a soft spot for South Indian food. She has often posted pictures of South Indian classics like dosa, idli, sambar, vada, etc. on Instagram. Some time ago, she also enjoyed these yummy delights on set.





Recently, she also indulged in a Gujarati thali for her Sunday brunch. After all, what spells weekend relaxation better than a platter filled with lip-smacking traditional dishes?

