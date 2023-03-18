Malaika Arora's foodie tales leave us drooling. The actress, one of the fittest divas of Bollywood, is a big-time foodie. While Malaika loves to try out different cuisines from across the world, certain comforting traditional meals remain her all-time favourite. Wondering what's new? Malaika is currently in Bengaluru. And, it wasn't possible that she would not indulge in local delicacies. Accompanied by her team, Malaika visited a restaurant and even shared a snap of her indulgence, which was served on a banana leaf. We could spot some spinach dal, sambhar, rice, pickle, kheer, and some other assortments. “When in Bangalore… a quick pit stop.” Malaika was clearly missing her partner in crime, yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi and friend Preeta Sukhtankar.

Also Read: Anupam Kher's Yummy Gujarati Thali Is Giving Us Major Food Goals

Take a look at Malaika Arora's meal:

Remaining loyal to her love for the cuisine, a few days ago Malaika Arora gobbled down an amazing South Indian meal. Yes, she posted it on Instagram. Wondering what she ate? It started with a bowlful of thayir sadam (curd rice) tempered with mustard seeds. Next, we spotted a heavenly sambar cooked with lentils, carrots, curry leaves, a melange of spices and red chillies. To give a crunch to the meal, there were wafers (chips) and some pieces of murukku. For a tangy and spicy flavour, there was a blob of pickle from the jar kept close to Malaika's plate. “Meals that nourish the soul,” she captioned the post. Read all about it here.

For a wholesome and fulfilling lunch, Malaika Arora prefers to devour a classic South Indian delicacy – a bowl of curd rice. Her dish was tempered with dry red and green chillies, peanuts, rai, urad dal and of course some curry leaves. "Curd rice for the win," she wrote. Check it out here.

Malaika Arora seems to have a soft spot for South Indian meals. Don't you agree?