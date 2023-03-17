Be it the light and fluffy dhokla or the delicious khandvi, Gujarati cuisine never fails to disappoint our taste buds. The authentic flavour of this cuisine comes from its usage of light spices and a hearty mix of vegetables. To experience a harmonious Guajarati meal, you must dig into a traditional thali. Previously, many actors like Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh have relished the infamous Gujarati thali. The latest one to join the list is actor Anupam Kher. We don't know about you but we are well-versed with the actor's foodie tales on Instagram.





Recently, Anupam Kher along with a friend gobbled down the Gujarati thali and obviously, he shared glimpses on social media. In a video, the actor took us on a quick journey of his thali which included rice, raita, green chutney, papad, dal, two to three vegetables, salad, and jalebi for the sweet dish. Next to it, there was a small platter with white dhokla, and a samosa. Anupam Kher wrote “Gujarati Thali” in hindi as the caption of the clip. Take a look:

If you want to taste some classic Gujarati food, then set your thali with some dhokla, and Gujarati samosa. For the main course, make Gujarati kadhi, undhiyu, and serve it with some rice, roti and a side of salad. Finally, complete this thali with a serving of jalebi. Are you worried about the recipes? Fret not, we've got you covered.

1. White Dhokla

Idra or khatta dhokla is a thin fluffy sheet which is a mix of sweet and tangy flavour profiles. While the procedure to prepare the white dhokla is the same as that of the regular yellow delight, a few ingredients from the classic recipe get replaced. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gujarati Samosa

Samosas are a great tea-time snack. While your street-style indulgences are mouth-watering, give it a Gujarati touch with this recipe.

3. Gujarati Kadhi

Kadhi is a staple dish in every Indian household. While some like to throw in chopped vegetables, others make pakoras to give structure to the broth. But, the Gujarati version stands out with its sweet undertones. Recipe video here.

4. Undhiyu

This Gujarati curry stands on two crucial pillars - taste and health. It is prepared with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables like brinjals, surti papdi, methi, bananas, potatoes, and coconut. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Jalebi

A sweet street food which is in high demand, jalebi is one of the most loved desserts across the country. In this recipe, all you need to do is add a pinch of saffron. Get the recipe now. Click here.





If you are also a Gujarati food fan, recreate Anupam Kher's thali at home right away.









