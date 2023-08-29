Malaika Arora is quite the foodie, and her Instagram Stories speak for themselves. Right now, she's fully immersed in the Onam celebrations and has also made us crave the tempting flavours of Onam Sadhya. Onam Sadhya is a special festive meal, consisting of a variety of traditional delicacies, which are typically served on a big banana leaf. Malaika shared a series of pictures and videos, giving us a teasing glimpse of her feast. Some of the culinary treats included erissery, avial, puliserry, thoran, sambar, parippu curry, kalan, payasam and others. There were also banana chips, chutneys, pickles and other accompaniments. Alongside each banana leaf, we spotted glasses of what looked to be Kerala-style buttermilk, also known as Sambharam. This refreshing drink is often served with the other Onam Sadhya dishes.

Malaika's mother, Joyce Arora, was the talented chef who prepared all these lip-smacking treats. Tagging her mother, Malaika wrote in the caption, "Happy onam. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous onam ….. momsy you are the world's best cook and feeding friends and family makes you the happiest." Take a look at Malaika Arora's carousel post below:



Do you also want to relish the taste of Onam Sadhya just like Malaika Arora, but don't know how to cook all those dishes? Don't worry. We've got you covered. You can easily prepare quite a few of them at home by following our recipes. Click here for the list.





Before indulging in this delightful South Indian feast, Malaika Arora treated herself to some non-Indian flavours. How do we know? She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, which featured some yummy-looking bagels. In the caption, she wrote, "The best cheddar n jalapeno bagels”, with a red heart emoji. It seems that Malaika Arora is enjoying back-to-back treats of different kinds. First bagels and then Onam Sadhya! She has definitely made our mouths water.







We cannot wait to see what's Malaika Arora's next foodie update. Wishing everyone a Happy Onam 2023!

