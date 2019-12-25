Malaika Arora's Healthy Twist To Her Christmas Feast Is Giving Us Major Inspiration

Highlights Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas with a lavish spread

Amid all the decadent treats, Malaika chose to stick to healthy

Here's how she didn't cheat on her diet yet indulged in Christmas treats

It's the festive season of Christmas and it's time to indulge in some soul-warming foods and keep up with the festive spirit around. Christmas all around the world, equates to lavish feasts with mouth-watering desserts and meals. And when it comes to celebrating and indulging in the festive spirit, our very own Bollywood celebs are never far away. Be it Diwali, Holi or Christmas, our stars are always in the forefront with the celebrations. And Christmas is no exception; leading the way is none other than the actor-model Malaika Arora.





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty 'Cooks Up A Storm' For Christmas, Finds Company In Son And Sister Shamita Shetty)





The fitness icon, who has a 10M-following on Instagram, posted pictures of her Christmas feast on her stories, and we couldn't help but drool over the beautiful spread on the table. But what caught our attention was how even in the festivities, Malaika didn't let go off her diet and served a healthy treat to herself. In the picture, posted on Christmas eve, we can see a perfectly laid out table with decadent Christmas cake and cookies, yet Malaika's platter is packed with beetroot chips, sour cream and other crunchies. The diva sure knows how to give her indulgences a healthy twist!

Malaika Arora posted these pictures on her Instagram stories.

Beetroot chips surely looks like a perfect winter treat, given how beetroot is a season special and is packed with various health benefits. And now that Malaika has given her nod to the vibrant vegetable, guess it's time we embrace it too!





Malaika has time and again said how special the festival of Christmas is to her and who can forget the visit to the midnight mass with her girl gang, including sister Amrita and friends Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This year Malaika visited the church with son Arhaan before heading to the grand Christmas party hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan at their residence with who's who of the industry.





Here's wishing a Merry Christmas to Malaika and hope she keeps inspiring us with those fitness goals!







