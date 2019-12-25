Shilpa Shetty 'Cooks Up A Storm' For Christmas, Finds Company In Son And Sister Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the biggest fitness icons of the country

It's all things festive at the Kundra household. This Christmas, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is 'cooking up a storm', and guess who's giving her a very 'merry' company? Her son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. Shilpa recently posted a picture of her on Instagram, wherein she could be seen in the middle of baking a cake, bemused by her rather goofy company. She wrote in her post that she'll be 'cooking up a storm' this time around for Christmas, with as many as seven desserts that are up on the menu for Christmas lunch. We can only imagine how mighty the feast is going to be! With such a fun company in kitchen, we are assuming it must have been quite a ride putting this spread together.





Here's what the caption read: "A little "two" Merry Grrrrrrr @shamitashetty_official

But more the merrier...it's Christmas!!

Cooking up a storm ... 7 desserts on the menu for Christmas lunch."





Shilpa has been on a spree of indulgence. On Sunday, she was seen enjoying a delish waffles and crepes, which were 'loaded with chocolate sauce, ice cream, sorbets and Christmas love', the actor wrote in one of her Instagram posts.





The 44-year-old actress is one of the fittest actors of the industry; she has also written many cookbooks and released Yoga DVDs. However, she is also renowned for her love for food. Her 'Sunday binges' are immensely popular on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon be making a comeback on silver screen Hungama 2. The actress will star opposite Paresh Rawal; the movie will also star Meezan Jaffery of 'Malaal' fame.







