There's something very soothing about a South Indian meal that makes us fall for it time and again. Be it a simple dosa or wholesome lemon rice and curd rice, each of the dishes are light, flavourful and can be enjoyed anytime during the day. This is why, you would find a dedicated fanbase of South Indian cuisine across the country. It seems like Malaika Arora too has joined the bandwagon. If you follow her on Instagram, you would often find her sharing glimpses of her meals that feature dosa, uttapam, stew, meen curry and sadya to name a few. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently uploaded a story on the photo-sharing app, that was all about a wholesome breakfast.

According to the Instagram story, Malaika began her meal with the classic podi idli. In the picture, we could see soft idli with ghee-podi mix drizzled on the top. By the sides, we could see two chutneys to go along. "Idli, chutney, podi brekkie", she captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks delicious, right? If you too want to enjoy your weekend Malaika Arora style, then make yourself a delicious plate of podi idli today! And to help you with that, we found a recipe that can easily be replicated at home. Sounds exciting? Let's take a look.

How To Make Ghee Podi Idli At Home?

You have to make the dish in two sets. First, prepare the idli, then make delicious podi and finally, assemble them together and relish. To make the podi (or gun powder), roast sesame seeds, chana dal, urad dal, peanuts, chilli and garlic. Then blend them together and add to hot ghee. You can also add a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves and toss the idlis in the masala. That's it. You a delicious meal, ready to be relished. Click here for the detailed recipe.

