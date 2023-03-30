Weight limits on luggage at airports can be a real dilemma. Many of us often struggle with adhering to them. We carefully decide what should go in our hand luggage and check-in luggage so that we can travel stress-free. We are ruled not only by our preferences but also regulations regarding what items are allowed to be checked in. Alcohol beyond a certain is often prohibited in hand luggage, so we carefully wrap it and store it in our bags for check-in. A United Airline passenger recently carried an expensive bottle of whiskey while flying. He claims that he took care to ensure that the bottle was sealed. However, on landing, he discovered some of the drink missing!

Twitter user Christopher Ambler shared a picture of the whiskey, which was a Glenmorangie 'A Tale of Cake' Highland Single Malt. According to the Independent, the whiskey costs 449.95 pounds (Rs 45,556) on Amazon UK. He wrote, "Hey @united, I had a bottle of expensive scotch in my checked bag that arrived opened with a third of it gone. There was no leakage, and the bottle was new and sealed when I packed it. It seems that your baggage handlers are thieves (sic)."

United Airlines has responded to his claim on Twitter: "Hi there. We are sorry to hear about this. We encouraged you to file a report by calling Baggage Resolution Center at 800-335-2247." They also wrote, "Please DM your confirmation number for travel and baggage claim number so we can escalate this for you too." The Tweet has sparked a range of reactions from other users. Check out some of them below:

Has something like this ever happened to you?