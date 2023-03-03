Eating pizzas and burgers while on a weight-loss diet sounds like an oxymoron. Right? In fact, fast food is the first thing you eliminate from your meal while planning a healthy diet regime. But it seems to be a bit different for Kevin Maginnis, a 56-year-old business coach from Nashville, Tennessee. He recently announced on social media that he is on a 100-day challenge to shed extra kilos. And during his diet, all he will eat is McDonald's meals. Yes, you read that right! According to a report by People magazine, Kevin thought his extra weight was "absolutely unacceptable", hence, he planned to shed kilos by limiting his meal portions and cutting them in "half"; meaning, he will eat only half of each McDonald's meal he orders. Kevin started the challenge on February 21, 2023.





Today.com further reported that Kevin Maginnis, after 10 days of his challenge, made an appearance on a popular American show and shared an update on the progress. He revealed that he has lost 12.5 pounds (approx. 5.6 kgs) and is "feeling a lot of momentum". He then went on to explain his diet and said that his strategy is "absolutely working." He stated that he eats one meal in two parts and doesn't snack in between. He also swaps soda with plain water. "The idea is to restrict calories," he said on the show. Kevin further informed that his meal also includes fries and desserts.





Also Read: Watch: YouTuber Eats 50 Chocolate Eggs In 24 Minutes For Easter, Amazes Internet

The news in no time gained attention on the internet, with people sharing their thoughts about it on different social media platforms. We recently came across one such comment, where a clinical nutritionist Dr Paul Ling Tai strictly warned people to not try this strategy. "A Recipe for Disaster!" he posted on Facebook.





Dr Tai further said, "People are missing out on key nutrients that the body needs for optimal health, which can lead to heightened food cravings and the weight will all out back. Plus, serious complications such as fatty liver can develop." He further recommended people try natural and conventional ways to lose weight effectively.





Read the detailed post here:





Also Read: Finishing 21 Chole Kulches In Delhi Could Get You Rs 50,000/- In Cash



