Fried chicken dishes are an all-time hit! Be it the spicy chicken wings or the delectable chilli chicken, fried chicken recipes make for a drool-worthy indulgence. And let us all agree, we have special place in our hearts for chicken nuggets. This crispy tiny treat is simply irresistible! Dip it in a flavourful and spicy sauce, and the tasting experience is elevated to a whole new level. But what's the right way to eat chicken nuggets? Recently, we stumbled upon a post where an individual peeled off the crunchy snack to enjoy the meat first and save the crusty layer for later or vice versa. The post took the internet by storm and people seemed divided over the ways to eat this crispy delight.

The photo was shared with the caption, “Do you all peel your nuggets?” The box of chicken nuggets featured the crispy skin on one side while the peeled chicken chunks were lying on the other corner of the box. Dividing the crispy skin and chicken chunks were two packs of mustard and barbeque sauces.

Many expressed that it was "disturbing to see naked chicken pieces”, others totally related with the post.

One of the Facebook users wrote, “Why? Why are more people not outraged by this? This is psychotic Silence of the Lambs-type stuff! I mean...to each their own...but so weird to be scrolling and see a naked nugget just hanging out.”

Another said, “Seeing naked nuggets is almost as disturbing as hairless cats.”

Some confessed that they actually eat the dish the way it was shown in the viral post. “Lol, I totally used to eat my nuggets this way (even as an adult) peel, but I would eat bread (dipped in the sauce) then eat chicken (also dipped). Not sure why I stopped,” a comment read.

A user wrote: “My 13-year-old does and always has. Also, she likes to dip them in ice cream."

How do you like to eat chicken nuggets? Let us know in the comments below.