US Senator Elizabeth Describes Her Favourite Indian Dish. Can You Guess What It Is?

Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked to name her favourite Indian dish, but her response to the question has Twitterati confused.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 23, 2020 16:37 IST

Senator Elizabeth Warren had Twitterati in splits after she shared her favourite Indian dish.

Election campaigns are in full swing in the United States. One such person campaigning for the upcoming elections is 70-year-old US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren made an appearance on the Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum on Vice News. The forum had political leaders talking about minority community, their rights, healthcare and the likes. Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked to name her favourite Indian dish during a certain segment of the show. Much to the delight of Indians, she did have a dish to name, which news reporter Zohreen Shah shared on her Twitter handle. However, her response to the question has Twitterati confused.





"It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!" was what Elizabeth Warren had said at the forum. Journalist Zohreen Shah asked Twitterati to help her in figuring out what the senator was referring to. But everyone was equally confused! The reactions on Twitter ranged from surprised to disdainful to plain curious. Here are some of the reactions:



Guesses by Twitterati ranged from 'Sabudana Khichdi' to 'Boondi Raita' to 'Dhokhla' to 'Idli Sambhar'. However, people still could not confirm what she meant by the reference to the starch Tapioca. On running a search on the term, some users concluded that it was used to thicken the Indian rice pudding kheer. Other users guessed that she may be referring to a Keralite dish, since Tapioca is mostly had in the Southern Indian state. Other Twitter users got confused by the reference of 'dal' in the dish that Elizabeth Warren was mentioning, since most dishes that the users guessed were eaten alone.

Tell us your guess in the comments below!

