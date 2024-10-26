According to the Guinness World Records, 12 record-setting fruits and vegetables were showcased at this year's UK National Giant Vegetables Championships, which took place in Worcestershire from September 27 to 29. As a highlight of the annual Malvern Autumn Show, this event has become something of a tradition. The list of newcomers includes an eight-year-old Dasha Edwards from South Wales in the horticulture segment. With fellow green-fingered growers Chris Fowler and Kevin Fortey (all UK), Dasha helped to nurture the longest 41 cm (1 ft 4.1 in long) aubergine on her family's farm park near Cardiff.

Also Read:Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Drink Cans Crushed With Head In 30 Seconds

Then, there was 81-year-old Ian Neale (UK), who won the Guinness World Records title with a green pepper that weighed 966 g (2 lb 2.8 oz). The monstrous pepper is seven times more than the average example at any local supermarket. Another well-known figure in the British gardening scene, Joe Atherton from Nottingham, known as the “King of the Longs,” added two impressive root vegetables to his list of achievements. He claimed the title for the longest turnip, measuring 4.842 metres (15 feet 10.6 inches), and the longest radish, which at 7.401 metres (24 feet 3.4 inches) is even longer than a minibus, said the Guinness World Records.

Atherton's resume already includes accolades for the longest carrot, measuring 6.245 metres (20 feet 5.86 inches) set in 2016, the longest parsnip at 6.55 metres (21 feet 5.87 inches) recorded in 2017, and the longest beetroot at 8.56 metres (28 feet) established in 2020. Watch this video to know more:

This year's competition featured one of the highest numbers of record-breaking entries ever confirmed over a single weekend, according to the Guinness World Records.

Also Read: Nigerian Man Visits 150 Fast Food Restaurants In 24 Hours To Set World Record