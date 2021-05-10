If you are a fan of mangoes, we bet you must have already tried a plethora of recipes that celebrate the summer fruit. But can we ever have enough of the fruit? The answer is "no". Summers in India are incomplete without mango slices or aamras. Mango desserts have a special place in the hearts of fruit lovers. There are a variety of ways one can make sweet dishes with mangoes. One recipe you can try is a mango popsicle dipped in dark chocolate. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the steps to make this lip-smacking dessert with her followers.

Here's how you can make Mango Popsicle :

To make it, you'll need one mango, 1/2 a cup coconut yogurt or any other yogurt of your choice, 1/4 teaspoon orange zest, and some melted dark chocolate.





1. You'll have to chop the mango into thin slices and put it in a blender. Then add 1/2 cup of coconut yogurt and 1/4 tablespoon of the orange zest to it and blend.





2. Pour the mixture into a popsicle mould. Then insert popsicle sticks into the mould and freeze them for some time.





3. Remove the popsicles off the mould and dip the tips into melted dark chocolate. Finally, freeze them again.





Watch the video for step-by-step detailed recipe :

A few days ago, Yasmin had worn a chef's hat and made a few sumptuous gluten-free cookies. These cookie dough bites can be consumed guilt-free by those who are on a strict diet or those who follow a vegan diet routine. She used nutritious ingredients such as cookie butter, roasted almond flour, jaggery syrup, and protein powder. Yasmin seems to be an avid chocolate lover as she had added dark chocolate chips and melted dark chocolate to this recipe as well.





One can also try a sweet snack made of green apples shared by Yasmin. This healthy recipe, too, has a hint of dark chocolate along with green apple, peanut butter, and granola.





However, since mangoes are here only for a few more days, don't miss out on the chance to prepare the chilled mango popsicles first.



