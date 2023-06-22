Around 400 guests are invited to the State Dinner, which is being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House today. A delicious vegetarian dinner menu has been curated for the Prime Minister, reported news agency Reuters. However, there are no classic Gujarati dishes. The first course of the State dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, and compressed watermelon along with a tangy avocado sauce. The main course reportedly includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto. Sounds delicious right?

Notably, guests will also have the option to add fish to their main course, Chef Nina Curtis told The Hindu. They will be served sumac-roasted sea bass, with lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, along with some crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes.

Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cuisine, has been asked to work with the White House staff in order to create a stunning vegetarian menu for Prime Minister Modi.

The delicious three-course meal will be finished on a high note with rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. In the beverage section, the menu has wines like Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

The list of guests, who are likely to attend the State dinner, includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet's Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam.

The decor of the venue will feature elements from both Indian and American cultures, which also include the Indian flag, imagery of the country's national bird peacock, as well as lotus blooms.

American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell, who is a Grammy award-winning artist, along with South Asian Penn Masala - a cappella group - have been invited for the entertainment portion of the State dinner.