Masaba Gupta has shared a bunch of adorable snaps from the first birthday celebration of her daughter, Matara. The little one turned a year old on Saturday, October 11. The whole event was filled with fun, family, laughter, and, of course, amazing food. The cutest part? Matara didn't just cut a single cake but four unique and special cakes. Each one was more delightful than the last. The celebration spread across multiple photos, giving fans a peek into the colourful bash.





In the opening image, Masaba, Satyadeep, and little Matara were seen feeding greens to cows – a sweet and serene moment that set the tone for the day. Then came the drool-worthy cakes: a tall cake with grey frosting topped with delicate flowers, a hat-shaped cake adorned with delicate floral designs, a butterfly-themed cake, and another decorated with pastel macarons.





The treats did not stop there. Guests also enjoyed snacks like khandvi, vada pav, dhokla and jalebis. And let us not forget the balloons with the message “Matara is one”, which added the perfect personal touch to the celebration.

Also Read:"Looks Whatever But So Good" - Masaba Gupta Enjoys Egg Wrap With Unique Flavour Twist





In her caption, Masaba Gupta penned a long note for her daughter. The fashion designer wrote, “My Matara is one year old today. Took my fav girl to feed my favourite animal this morning followed by a small Darshan at the Hanuman temple. I pray for strength in every situation and I hope my daughter always finds a way to do that too.”





Also Read:After Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta Shows Off Her Retinol Juice. Here's How To Make It





She added, “I hope she always remembers that the privilege she is born into is a boon only if she works hard for it. Cake, jalebis, vada pao for the family and staff that care for her. And good energy only. On another note: you really become a beast (in a good way) when you become a mum!” For the wonderful cakes, she added, "my best girl @poojadhingra for making my cake dreams come true always."

Take a look at Masaba Gupta's aesthetic and foodie birthday post below:

Matara's first birthday was a magical mix of delicious food, aesthetics and family love.