Masaba Gupta is a true-blue foodie. From revealing her guilty food combinations to expressing her love for home-cooked meals, the fashion designer loves to share her foodilicious adventures with her online family. Recently, Masaba gave her fans a sneak peek of her healthy breakfast. Curious about what she ate? In the picture uploaded on Instagram Stories, we could spot two plates. The first one featured a moong dal chilla with some greens. On another plate, there were two boiled eggs, sliced in half, and sprinkled with chaat masala. In the caption, she said, "Back to my chillas. This one's yellow moong." Take a look:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's “Winter Breakfast” Is Full Of Good Stuff And We Have Proof

If, like Masaba Gupta, you also want to start your day on a healthy note, here are some quick and easy recipes that you can try in your kitchen:

1. Moong Dal Chilla

A nutritious pancake made from yellow moong dal, this chilla is rich in protein and easy to prepare. It's a healthy breakfast option that you should include in your first meal of the day. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sooji Besan Chilla

Combining semolina (sooji) and gram flour (besan), this chilla provides a delightful texture. It's a quick and versatile dish, perfect for a wholesome breakfast or snack. Recipe here.

3. Ragi Chilla

Packed with the goodness of ragi, this chilla is a powerhouse of nutrients. Ragi adds a nutty flavour and boosts the chilla's nutritional profile, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Multigrain Chilla

A blend of various grains like wheat, oats, and millets, this chilla is a diverse and wholesome option. It offers a mix of flavours and textures and ensures a satisfying and nutritious breakfast. Detailed recipe here.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Spills The Beans On The "Best Dinners" For Her

5. Beetroot Chilla

Adding a vibrant twist, beetroot chilla is not only visually appealing but also packed with antioxidants. The earthy sweetness of beetroot complements the chilla, making it both a nutritious and flavourful choice. Check out the recipe here.