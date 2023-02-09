Korean cuisine has gained immense popularity in India in recent years. It's known for its bold and unique flavour profile, with a balance of sweet, salty, spicy, and sour flavours. This, combined with a focus on fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, makes it appealing to many Indian food lovers. Recently, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta too was seen relishing a delicious Korean meal. If you follow her on social media, you'd know that Masaba is an ardent foodie and likes to keep her fans updated with what she's indulging in.





Masaba Gupta took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her yummy meal. In the photo, we can see a bowl of rice with boiled eggs and spring onions. "Eggs soaked overnight in soy/water/honey/spring onions/jalapenos/sesame," read the caption in the story. She also tagged her husband Satyadeep Mishra and wrote @instasattu's epic Korean egg rice breakfast. Check out here full story here:





Also Read: "Completed 21 Days Off Sugar": Masaba Gupta Gives Us Major Health Goals

Photo Credit: Instagram: Masaba Gupta

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving for Korean food after looking at Masaba's story, just like us, we have exactly what you need. Click here for some of our best Korean recipes that you can make from the comfort of your kitchen. These recipes are easy to make and perfect for times when you feel like treating your taste buds with something indulgent.





Masaba Gupta's love for all things delicious reflects in her food posts on social media. Be it a home-cooked meal, seasonal fruits or yummy desserts, she enjoys it all like a true foodie. Earlier, Masaba was seen relishing scrumptious fried chicken. She shared a blurry picture of her indulgence on Instagram Stories. "Fried chicken blurr... someone stop me," she captioned the post. You can read all about it here.





(Also Read: 5 Korean Delicacies You Can Enjoy For Breakfast)





What do you think of Masaba Gupta's foodie indulgences? Do let us know in the comments section below.