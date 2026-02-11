Masque in Mumbai has been named the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award 2026, an honour announced ahead of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony. The award recognises one establishment that has demonstrated exceptional hospitality over the past eighteen months, based on votes from more than three hundred and fifty members of the Academy. The restaurant, founded in 2016 by Aditi Dugar, has built a reputation for its tasting menus, research‑driven cooking and a service style that blends contemporary dining with Indian warmth. The announcement aligns with Masque's tenth year of operations.





Why Was Masque Chosen

According to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants website, Masque was selected for its ability to create an immersive and thoughtful dining environment supported by ingredient knowledge, precision and a clear sense of place. The organisation notes that Masque links hospitality closely with its culinary identity and maintains a service style that reflects Indian cultural values, including a welcoming atmosphere and attentive interaction with guests.

As per the website Passionate in Marketing, founder Aditi Dugar said, “It feels incredible to bring home this award in our tenth year. It has been a dream for as long as we can remember. It only reaffirms what we have been trying to achieve since Masque opened its doors, to treat every guest with care, generosity and the utmost humility. This recognition belongs to the brilliant team at Masque, who shows up every day with unwavering commitment and the rigour to be the best.”

How Masque Approaches Food and Service

Masque operates from a restored textile mill in Mumbai and offers ten‑course tasting menus shaped by Indian ingredients and contemporary techniques. The kitchen team, led by head chef Varun Totlani, travels across regions such as Kashmir and Goa to work with farmers and foragers. These sourcing trips inform menu development at the Masque Lab, the restaurant's research and development kitchen that also functions as an intimate private dining space for fourteen guests. Masque serves both vegetarian and non‑vegetarian tasting menus that change with the seasons.





Key elements of its approach include:

Seasonal tasting menus built on Indian produce

Menu development guided by the Masque Lab

Ingredient sourcing from diverse regions of India

A dining format that emphasises interaction and careful pacing

A Significant Milestone For The Restaurant

The Art of Hospitality Award 2026 coincides with Masque completing ten years since its opening, a milestone highlighted across reports. The award is one of several recognitions announced before the release of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. As noted by The World's 50 Best, Masque has continued to remain on the ranking since its first entry in 2021 and has built a reputation for service that aims to make guests feel welcome and at ease.