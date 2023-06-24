Matar paneer is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian dishes. Whether it's a house party or a casual get-together, this classic dish graces the table as the star of the main course. But its fame doesn't stop there! Recently, renowned American chef and author Eitan Bernath was seen making this delectable dish as well. He found the inspiration to make matar paneer after his visit to Bihar and wanted to recreate the magic in his kitchen. With his chef's hat on and a culinary wand in hand, he set out to honour the authentic flavours he encountered. Imagine the fragrant dance of spices, the tender peas, and the creamy paneer, all expertly combined to create a symphony of taste.

In the Instagram Reels posted by Eitan Bernath, we spotted him cooking the Indian dish with utmost precision. He starts by chopping onions, tomatoes, and paneer. He then heats up a pan, adds a drizzle of ghee, and tosses onions, garlic, ginger, green chillies, and tomatoes in it. After cooking them to perfection, he transfers the mixture to a mixer grinder and transforms it into a mouth-watering sauce. The pan gets another sizzle as Eitan adds a medley of fragrant spices - cumin, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, and coriander powder to the heated ghee. Eitan combines the prepared sauce with a dollop of yoghurt, creating a creamy and tangy base. In the end, he puts the main ingredients - frozen peas and diced paneer - in the pan. You can watch the full video here:

People seemed to love what he had been cooking. There are thousands of comments showering hearts in the comment section. One user couldn't help but exclaim, "Omg! This looks absolutely delicious!" Another comment chimed in, echoing the sentiment, "This looks so yummy. It's making me hungry. Good job!!" Truly, the appeal of the dish was undeniable.

But it was a particular comment that truly stole the spotlight. It read, "Eitan is slowly becoming a solid desi boy. That spatula uff. Using a khunti is quintessential in Indian cuisine." The remark couldn't have been more accurate.

What do you think about this video? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.