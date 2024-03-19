Masaba Gupta's foodie adventures never fail to captivate us. Whether she's indulging in a drool-worthy breakfast, or expressing her love for potatoes or chillas, the fashion designer and actress consistently shares her foodilicious journeys on her Instagram Stories. In a recent post, Masaba shared a picture of her breakfast plate. Can you guess what she ate? It was not anything fancy but simple toasted bread. The photo showed a plate with four pieces of perfectly toasted bread. Alongside the image, Masaba humorously wrote, "Maybe I am an Animal." It's probably one of the days for Masaba when she just wanted a quick and easy breakfast without any fuss.

It's not every day Masaba Gupta goes for such a bland breakfast. The fashion designer is extremely particular about her oh-so-yummy breakfast options. A few weeks ago, the diva shared a picture that left us drooling all over our screens. She relished two half-fried eggs. And to jazz up her breakfast, she also included potato wedges in her meal. To add extra flavour, the wedges were sprinkled with oregano and chilli flakes, and the eggs were topped with masala. While sharing the picture of her breakfast, Masaba wrote, 'Aloo is life,' and we could not relate more. Here is the full story.

Oh, and before that, Masaba Gupta decided to try frittata for breakfast. What is it, you ask? It is an Italian dish that consists of beaten eggs combined with various ingredients such as vegetables, meats, cheeses, and herbs. The mixture is cooked slowly in a skillet until set and golden brown on the bottom, then finished under a broiler to cook the top. Masaba Gupta shared the picture of her plate on her Instagram Stories with the text, “A perfect frittata breakfast.” Click here to read in detail.

Can you tell us what is Masaba Gupta's favourite breakfast dish? Zero points for guessing – it's chilla. A while back, Masaba ate moong dal chilla with some greens in it. Additionally, she also had two boiled eggs that were sliced in half and sprinkled with some chaat masala. Full story here.