Some restaurants come and go, but some become a part of a city's food story. At the NDTV Food Awards 2026, Chor Bizarre, New Delhi, was honoured with the award for Best North Indian Restaurant, a recognition of its decades-long commitment to authentic Indian flavours and culinary traditions. The award was presented by jury member Shabnam Banu and food legend Rocky Mohan. Receiving the honour on behalf of the restaurant were Brand Chef Srinivas and Area General Manager Vikram Taneja.

Chor Bizarre Takes Home Best North Indian Restaurant Award

For over three decades, Chor Bizarre has been introducing diners to the rich flavours of Kashmiri Wazwan while celebrating North Indian culinary traditions. Opened in 1990, the restaurant is known not just for its food, but also for its one-of-a-kind setting filled with antiques, quirky collectibles, vintage treasures and old-world charm. Walking into Chor Bizarre feels like stepping into a colourful piece of India itself.

While accepting the award, Vikram Taneja spoke about staying relevant in a world driven by trends, reels and hashtags. His answer was simple: Chor Bizarre has always stayed honest. The restaurant never changed its identity or chased gimmicks. Instead, it focused on serving authentic food and creating genuine experiences. According to him, that simple approach is what has kept the restaurant going strong for over 36 years.

The Home Of Kashmiri Wazwan In Delhi

The restaurant was recognised for preserving the heritage of Kashmiri cuisine through iconic dishes, legendary kebabs and warm hospitality, all while delivering a memorable dining experience. Rocky Mohan summed it up perfectly on stage. Praising the restaurant, he said, “All I can say about Chor Bizarre is that it is very bizarre and fantastically well done,” before ending with his signature line, “Maza Aa Gaya.”

The win was a celebration of a restaurant that has never followed the crowd. Instead, Chor Bizarre has spent decades keeping India's culinary traditions alive.