Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in Japan, and his latest Instagram Reel is a treat for food lovers. Titled "JATT IN JAPAN", the video gives fans a glimpse of his foodie adventures across Tokyo. He is seen trying local food, drinking coffee and enjoying the streets of Tokyo. He captioned the post, "Before Europe Tour Shopping in Tokyo."





One of his first stops was 7-Eleven, a famous convenience store chain in Japan. In the video, Diljit is seen walking into the store with a bottle of coffee in his hand before showing an onigiri, a popular Japanese dish. Onigiri is a rice ball, usually shaped like a triangle and wrapped in seaweed. It is filled with ingredients like tuna, salmon, vegetables, or pickled plum.





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Coffee was another big part of Diljit's food trail. He was seen visiting Siva Coffee, where he ordered a Biscoff coffee topped with what looked like a caramel drizzle.

Watch the full video below:

Diljit Dosanjh will soon head to Europe for his upcoming tour. The tour will begin in Berlin on August 21, followed by Dublin on August 25, Paris on August 28, and Vienna on August 30. In September, he will perform in Milan on September 5, Amsterdam on September 7, London on September 12, Birmingham on September 18 and Manchester on September 20.





Diljit's love for food has become a regular feature on his social media. During his Aura North American Tour, the singer often shared glimpses of the meals and snacks he enjoyed while travelling.





After performing to a sold-out crowd at Toronto's Rogers Centre Stadium on May 31, Diljit celebrated the special night in his own style.





He was seen relaxing with a slice of tiramisu, the classic Italian dessert made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone layers. He also had a can of Diet Coke and a packet of chips. Click here to read the full story.





If there's one thing we enjoy as much as Diljit Dosanjh's music, it's his foodie adventures.

