Indians have a special skill for giving a personal touch to every popular cuisine. Agree? Even international brands have added local ingredients to their Indian outlets. Korean-American food vlogger Tina Choi, known by her moniker Doobydobap, recently visited India and shared her personal experience at McDonald's India. Known for her global food tours, where she shares detailed recipes and travel series, the food vlogger begins the video with a lovely Indian greeting, “Namaste doobies!” She then exclaimed, “Today I'm rating everything I ate at McDonald's in India. Whenever I travel, I love checking out McDonald's in different countries to see what kind of country-specific menu items they serve, and obviously, being in India and one of the biggest culinary destinations in the world, I was curious.” Undoubtedly, no foodie in the world can say no to Indian dishes.





She first enjoyed the McAloo Tikki burger. Mentioning that this is their “iconic vegetarian option,” she explained how the patty is made from mashed potatoes, peas and spices. Tina shared that the patty is “fried until it's crispy on the outside and soft inside,” hilariously adding, “like me,” and gave it a rating of 7.8 out of 10. Next, she tried the veggie burger and said, “Honestly, I was getting ready to shoot on this one because it sounded a little weird, but this was actually my favourite.” The food vlogger revealed that the jalapeno paired with the spicy creamy mayo made it a “bomb diggity,” rating it 9.4 out of 10.





Also Read: Popular Vlogger 'Hermann' Tries Street Food In Mumbai, Indians Love His 'Respectful Review'

Following this, she enjoyed a mango smoothie (rated 9 out of 10) and a veg pizza McPuff, mentioning that it looks, feels, and tastes like “a hot pocket” (rated 3 out of 10). She even attempted a little sniff test with the piri piri mix. “This tastes like an instant ramen seasoning pack, and I got a little insider tip from an Indian doobie to sprinkle this on top of cheesy fries. It's a good thing I don't live in India because I'd come get this every day. 9.5 out of 10,” she said while reviewing the seasoning.





Following this, her feast included a spicy paneer burger, which she rated 8 out of 10. She then humorously did a little jaw warm-up before taking a big bite of the Maharaja Chicken Mac with double patties and three buns, rating the big-boy bulking meal 8.8 out of 10. She concluded her feast with a blackberry forest sundae. Watch the viral video here:

Also Read: 'Thought I Could Handle...' - Irish Man's Reaction To Andhra Food Is Too Good To Miss





The video has clocked one million views so far. Here is how the internet reacted:





A foodie said, “I LOVE THIS.”





“YOU SHOULD'VE TRIED THE BUTTER CHICKEN BURGER !!!!!!!!” said another person.





Someone commented, “The Indian Head bob! Give Dooby an Aadhar card right now!”





A user even mentioned, “I would've loved to see you trying Mumbai restaurants.”





Another said, “Petition for dooby to visit the north east.”





Echoing the same sentiment, a person added, “Come to Nagaland.”





Meanwhile, a food lover commented, “It would be wonderful if you could visit the southern part of India as well, there is so much incredible food to explore.”





During her latest India food tour, Tina also went viral for her early-morning street food trails in Old Delhi, where she tasted a range of dishes. Click here to know the full story.