With more and more people going vegan, demand for meat alternatives has increased over the years. Today, we find several restaurants and cafes adding mock meats to their menu to cater their patron's needs. Joining the bandwagon, one of world's largest fast-food chains McDonald's gave their plant-based burger a permanent spot in the menu across the United Kingdom and Ireland. This comes after McPlant Burger's successful trial run in the year 2021. McDonald's UK took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement and wrote alongside, "It's official, the McPlant is here." The post further read, "Try one today."





Also Read: Burger King UK Becomes First Fast-Food Chain To Launch Vegan 'Chicken' Nuggets











The McPlant burger, co-developed with Beyond Meat, is marked as the fast-food giant's first official fully plant-based burger option. According to an official press release, it took three years to shape the current McPlant burger that includes a vegan meat patty, a vegan cheese slice based on pea protein, vegan sauce, vegan sesame bun, mustard, onions, pickles, ketchup, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Announcing the UK and Ireland launch of the McPlant, McDonald's UK and Ireland Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Graham-Clare said in an official statement, "We're so pleased that our McPlant is now officially 'everywhere' and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy. We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it. We're proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald's. It's our same iconic taste - but plant-based."





Also Read: KFC Launches Plant-Based Fried Chicken In US For The First Time Ever





What do you think about McDonald's new plant-based burger? Do let us know in the comments section below.



