Due to various health and environmental reasons, we can see more and more people switching to a plant-based diet over the years. This has subsequently increased the demand for plant-based foods everywhere. To meet this demand, today we find several restaurants and cafes offering an extensive range of vegan dishes on their menu - that are both delicious and healthy, and of course, environment-friendly. Joining the bandwagon, Burger King became the first fast-food restaurant chain in the United Kingdom to launch vegan nuggets on their menu. As per the official Burger King UK website, these vegan nuggets include soy, wheat, celery, gluten et al. And just like their chicken counterpart, these vegan nuggets are also covered with a crunchy coating. The company mentioned, these nuggets are specially designed to "taste and look like" a regular chicken nugget.





For the unversed, Burger King has been experimenting with plant-based burgers for some time now. Earlier in 2021, the fast-food chain introduced plant-based whopper in the United States, Europe and Singapore, for a limited period of time. This initiative was undertaken to meet the demands of several vegan patrons. That's not all. KFC and McDonald's too launched plant-based alternatives of their chicken burgers to meet the increasing demand for vegan meat everywhere.

Reportedly, McDonald's Norway also launched vegan nuggets last year, but it worked on their menu for just a limited period of time. Unlike Burger King's soy-based vegan nuggets, McDonald's offered nuggets that were made of corn, potato and chickpeas.





According to the Burger King UK website, these vegan nuggets took years to develop and have been certified by The Vegan Society, United Kingdom.