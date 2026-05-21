A recent viral moment featuring India's iconic toffee brand, Melody, has brought global attention to the country's confectionery exports. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the export data in a post on X, noting a sharp rise in overseas demand for Indian toffees over the past decade. The reflection comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pack of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a diplomatic visit. A video of the exchange, shared on Meloni's Instagram, has since become the most-watched clip on her feed, garnering over 190 million views.

Indian Toffee Exports See Strong Growth Over A Decade

Reflecting on the viral moment, Piyush Goyal shared that exports of Indian toffees, caramels and similar confectionery products have grown by nearly 166 per cent since 2013-14.





According to the figures shared by the minister, export value rose from Rs 49.68 crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 132 crore in FY 2025-26. Calling it a "sweet success" story, Goyal wrote, "Sweetness of 'Made in India' toffees wows the world," adding that India's "toffee tale would surely be melody to the ears".







The numbers underscore a steady increase in international demand for products often associated with childhood nostalgia in India, but now finding wider acceptance globally.





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At the centre of this viral moment is Melody, a flagship product from Parle Products. The brand already enjoys a strong international presence.





"Parle Melody is India's largest-selling toffee brand. It is available in more than 100 countries today," Mayank Pravinchandra Shah, CEO of Parle Products, told NDTV.

India Among Top Candy Producers And Consumers

India's growing presence in the global confectionery space is also reflected in market data. According to an IndexBox report titled India Candy, Sweets, and Non-Chocolate Confectionery Market 2026 Analysis and Forecast to 2035, the country is currently the world's third-largest consumer and producer in this category.





In 2024, India's confectionery consumption stood at 1.8 million tonnes, while production reached 1.9 million tonnes, indicating a strong domestic base alongside export growth.





Also Read: "Sweetening Relationships Since 1983": Parle-G On PM, Meloni's Melody Moment

Key Export Markets For Indian Toffees

The report further highlights that in value terms, India's largest export markets for confectionery in 2024 included Nigeria (USD 17 million), Cameroon (USD 14 million), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (USD 11 million). Together, these markets accounted for 19 per cent of total export value.





An additional 34 per cent of exports were directed to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Tanzania, Chad, Somalia, Ghana, Kenya, Nepal, Benin and Niger.





This distribution points to India's strong foothold in Africa and South Asia, particularly as a supplier of affordable, durable and widely popular hard-boiled candies and toffees.

Pricing And Market Dynamics

India's average export price for confectionery stood at USD 1,198 per tonne in 2024, marking a decline of 4.2 per cent year-on-year. The current price remains below the peak of USD 1,444 per tonne recorded in 2017.





Interestingly, the gap between export and import prices has narrowed significantly, reaching just USD 81 per tonne in 2024. This suggests that while India continues to cater to value-driven export markets, domestic players are also facing increased competition from imported confectionery products.





The trend is likely to push Indian manufacturers to improve both cost efficiency and product quality as they aim to strengthen their position globally.

A Viral Moment With Real Business Impact

While the "Melody moment" began as a light-hearted social media exchange, it has also spotlighted the growing global reach of Indian confectionery. As demand continues to rise, the humble toffee appears to be playing an increasingly important role in India's broader food export narrative.