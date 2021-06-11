Actor-model Milind Soman takes his fitness seriously but is casual with his approach to remain healthy. Unlike many celebrities, he isn't seen pumping iron in the confines of air-conditioned rooms or sweating it out by cycling on city roads. Instead, he works out in open spaces not surrounded by a lot of people and eats organic, traditional Indian food. In one of his recent Instagram Stories, he posted a photograph of his lunch menu. The plate had sambar, bhindi, salad, and leafy greens – a healthy combination to keep him fit.

After looking at the 55-year-old's plate, one can say that his food habit is similar to what most of us eat. Milind said his lunch on Friday was prepared by his wife Ankita Konwar.





The sambar is a simple yet impressive south Indian curry made using yellow lentils, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables like brinjal, drumstick, gourd, and lady's finger. It's high in proteins, full of fibre and antioxidants. For additional fibre and protein, Milind Soman had reserved a corner in his plate for salad and leafy greens. Having sambar and salad also help in weight loss.

Add to it bhindi, which is enriched with Vitamin A, C and K, folates and minerals like iron, magnesium, and zinc. Previously, he said his lunch ratio is one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables.





Given his incredible fitness, many social media users had asked him what he eats to remain fit. In response to their query, he recently shared his daily diet plan. He said he begins his day by having 500ml of water at room temperature soon after waking up.

Milind Soman said he has his breakfast around 10 am, lunch around 2 pm, sometimes a cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery around 5 pm and dinner at 7 pm. Before sleeping, he takes some turmeric in hot water, again sweetened with jaggery.





