It is summer and that means bingeing on all the yummy fruits that are available, guilt-free. From watermelon, papaya, guava, litchi to everyone's favourite mango, the season is the best time of the year for fruit lovers. And it looks like actor-model Milind Soman feels exactly the same. As one of the fittest celebrities in the country, Milind has been vocal about his love for food produce that is seasonal and local. He also makes it a point to share his food and lifestyle choices with followers on social media. This is precisely what he did in his new Instagram post, where he is seen with his wife, Ankita Konwar.





In the photo, the duo can be seen enjoying the season's best produce, as Milind looks ready to bite into a watermelon, while Ankita Konwar has her eyes on some ripe mangoes. Sharing the post, Milind said that one should be wise when choosing what one eats. Take a look at his post:

He wrote, “Fruits fruits fruits! The food of the gods as Hippocrates said more than 2000 years ago, and Ayurveda said a thousand years before him, ‘food is medicine and medicine is food'. Choose wisely what, when and how much you eat... eat for a better mind, body and spirit, not just for your tongue.”





Milind Soman who contracted COVID-19 in March, remained consistent with his healthy diet through his recovery. He happily indulged in the mangoes Ankita brought along while visiting him. Milind wrote, “I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso! Don't know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can't smell anything (sic.)”





(Also Read: Milind Soman Shares A Glimpse Of Pumpkins Grown In His Home Garden)

Ankita, too, was spotted digging into mangoes unabashedly. She, like many of us, enjoys getting her hands dirty while gorging on the yummy fruit.

(Also Read: Milind Soman's Maharashtrian Thali Is The Perfect Wholesome Meal)





Over the last few months, the couple has been regularly sharing pictures of the healthy produce they have been incorporating into their meals. Milind and Ankita often post pictures of chunks of watermelon, papaya, and mango on their Instagram Stories.





Like Milind said, seasonal fruits are packed with lots of vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, making them perfect foods to stay hydrated and boost immunity. So what fruits are you bingeing on today?