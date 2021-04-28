Nothing can beat a plate full of simple, warm, home-cooked food. Healthy and hygienic, home food is the best thing to lean back on while recovering from an ailment. And it looks like model Milind Soman agrees with us. Milind who recently recovered from COVID-19 shared a snap of what he had for lunch in one of his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "Bon Appetit," wrote Milind Soman with the story. And with just a glance we could tell that the meal was packed with the goodness of several nutrients. With beans sabzi, a preparation made out of leafy vegetables including spinach, drumstick curry, white rice and gajar koshimbir (dry carrot salad), Millind was indulging in a complete meal. The typical traditional Maharashtrian vegetarian thali will surely get you drooling!

Milind Soman shared a click of his healthy Maharashtrian Thali.

(Also Read: Milind Soman's Terrace Picnic With Family And Homemade Food Is Simply Adorable)

For those wondering just how healthy this meal is, did you know that carrots are a good source of vitamin K, potassium and antioxidants? Not just that; they help in boosting immunity as well. And while green vegetables are a good source of vitamins, minerals and fibre, they also help to manage stress. Drumsticks, meanwhile, are packed with vitamins and minerals that help regulate sugar levels and strengthen bones. Amid all other uses, white rice, which is rich in carbohydrates, helps boost energy.

Post his recovery, the iconic model has also been treating himself to some delicious seasonal fruits. In a string of Instagram Stories over several days, the 55-year-old gave us glimpses of plates filled with chopped watermelon, papaya and mango chunks.

Speaking of mangoes, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar gorged on the king of fruits some days ago. Ankita uploaded a picture enjoying mangoes with the caption, "It's the season to get your hands dirty and mouth watery #mangoseason #mondaysundayeveryday."

Milind Soman seems to be an avid mango lover as he devoured as many as six of them in one go even while he was unwell. In his post during Holi celebrations, Milind wrote, "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso." Apart from following a healthy diet, Milind also stays fit thanks to a strict workout routine.