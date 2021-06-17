Actor and model Milind Soman has undoubtedly captured the hearts of many. His talent as a model and actor has gained him recognition in the industry. Still, more than that, Milind Soman has become an inspiration for millions across the country because of his health and fitness. In the past few years, Milind had started to actively promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle - due to his efforts, he has raised awareness and motivated people of all ages to exercise and eat healthily. The influence is such that his mother, Usha Soman, has also joined the bandwagon and is now a fitness inspiration to many. As the Soman family actively engages with people to stay fit, Milind's Instagram will also become a major inspiration for eating healthy.





A glimpse through his Instagram, and you will realise that the fitness expert loves to have fruits and eats a well-balanced diet for all his meals. Recently, Milind Soman posted a photo of his healthy-looking and yummy dinner - a pumpkin and carrot soup made by his wife Ankita Konwar with a side of sautéed spinach. Take a look at his dinner:

Milind Soman Instagram Story

Pumpkins are brimming with various health benefiting properties and including them in your diet may benefit your health. They are known to be highly nutritious and rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, potassium, fibres and copper. Adding it to your diet might also help increase immunity, maintain weight and promote healthy skin.





We usually make kaddu ki sabzi or pumpkin chutney in India, but if pumpkin soup is new to you, you can check the recipe here.