Mira Kapoor enjoys spending time with her family and close friends. Mira, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, just had gone on a girls' trip to Dubai with her friends, and she gave us major travel and food goals. Apart from flaunting her uber-chic outfits and spending quality time with her BFFs, she had the best time indulging in a variety of foods there. Now, that she is back from the trip, Mira shared a nostalgia video on Instagram with clips from her culinary adventures in Dubai. The video opens with Mira and two of her friends raising a toast.





Thereafter, with every dish the girls enjoyed, they raised a toast. Mira must have tried a variety of unique drinks in Dubai, as seen in the video.





One of their food trays had dumplings and a glass of chia seed pudding garnished with blueberries and strawberry slices, along with other mouth-watering delicacies. We also saw a slice of yummy and cheesy pizza that they must have eaten to their heart's content.





That's not all! Mira was also seen enjoying a cone-shaped dish with cold smoke (nitrogen gas), billowing from it.





In the end, she was seen having what appeared to be a wholesome salad that consisted of greens topped with sliced tomatoes and some cheese.





Mita captioned the post, “Did anyone say girls' trip! Days that turned into nights and nights that were spent only in the sky! Dubai was a dream for my best friends and I! Take me back!”





Watch the video here:

When Mira Kapoor was in Dubai, she kept us glued to her food trails on social media. On one occasion, she treated herself to afternoon tea at a restaurant in the iconic Burj Khalifa. When she visited the landmark Burj Khalifa in the city, she treated herself to some afternoon tea at a restaurant. We saw a glass of frothy tea along with fruits such as watermelons, melon, and pineapple. There seemed to be a grape sorbet as well, topped with mint leaves. If that was not enough, an interesting dessert of strawberries and cream garnished with microgreens was also laid out on the table.





Mira Kapoor also shared a couple of photographs of a cheesy indulgence. It was a large cheesy pizza that she and her friends enjoyed at a restaurant with an ocean view. She captioned the post, “Every day I'm trufflin,”, which may be an indicator that the pizza on the table was a truffle pizza.





Now, that Mira Kapoor has given us some squad goals, don't you think even we should probably call our friends and plan a vacation soon?