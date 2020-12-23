SEARCH
  • News
  • Mira Kapoor Has A 'One Night Fling' With Food From This Mumbai Restaurant

Mira Kapoor Has A 'One Night Fling' With Food From This Mumbai Restaurant

Mira Kapoor expressed her love for Asian food from a particular chinese restaurant in Mumbai. Guess which one?

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 23, 2020 13:26 IST

Reddit
Mira Kapoor Has A 'One Night Fling' With Food From This Mumbai Restaurant

Mira Kapoor's love for food knows no bounds.

Highlights
  • Mira Kapoor enjoyed Asian food from a well-known restaurant
  • She expressed her love for the food there in the fondest way possible
  • Take a look at the stories she shared

The period of lockdown has got us experimenting with cooking. There are a variety of dishes and cuisines that we have tried making at home. However, there are days when all we want to do is sit back, relax and order food instead of making dishes from scratch. Mira Kapoor is also one such celebrity who let her hair down to binge on some delicious Asian food from one of Mumbai's well-known restaurants. Take a look at the story she shared:

q6s85ps8

Mira Kapoor called Yauatcha Mumbai her 'lover'. 

The food that Mira Kapoor savoured on Tuesday night was from Yautcha in Mumbai, which is a high-end chain of Chinese restaurants. Calling the restaurant her 'lover', Mira Kapoor wrote, "Finally we reunite away from prying eyes. It's just a one night fling so let's make it worth it."

The next story Mira Kapoor shared had a video of all the yummy and tasty dishes that she had ordered. The short video clip had a number of assorted dumpling dishes, including Dimsums in chilli oil and the popular delicacy Siu Mai. The Asian grub also included a crispy hot and sweet lotus stem, stir fry green beans, a spicy-looking fried rice.

Newsbeep

Take a look at the food:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

vjjb7ag8
29ejofuo
m7l0c5dg

(Also Read: )

What would you devour first from this feast of dishes? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Mira KapoorAsian FoodYauatcha
Kapil Sharma Is Thinking Of <i>Parantha</i> While Eating Salad And Everybody Can Relate
Kapil Sharma Is Thinking Of Parantha While Eating Salad And Everybody Can Relate
Tea For Every Mood? MP Stall Serves 'Pyaar Mein Dhokha' Special Chai And More
Tea For Every Mood? MP Stall Serves 'Pyaar Mein Dhokha' Special Chai And More

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 