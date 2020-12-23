Mira Kapoor Has A 'One Night Fling' With Food From This Mumbai Restaurant

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 23, 2020 13:26 IST
The period of lockdown has got us experimenting with cooking. There are a variety of dishes and cuisines that we have tried making at home. However, there are days when all we want to do is sit back, relax and order food instead of making dishes from scratch. Mira Kapoor is also one such celebrity who let her hair down to binge on some delicious Asian food from one of Mumbai's well-known restaurants. Take a look at the story she shared:
The food that Mira Kapoor savoured on Tuesday night was from Yautcha in Mumbai, which is a high-end chain of Chinese restaurants. Calling the restaurant her 'lover', Mira Kapoor wrote, "Finally we reunite away from prying eyes. It's just a one night fling so let's make it worth it."
The next story Mira Kapoor shared had a video of all the yummy and tasty dishes that she had ordered. The short video clip had a number of assorted dumpling dishes, including Dimsums in chilli oil and the popular delicacy Siu Mai. The Asian grub also included a crispy hot and sweet lotus stem, stir fry green beans, a spicy-looking fried rice.
Take a look at the food:
