Mango season is in full swing, with a number of varieties thronging the markets all over the country. Also known as the 'King of Fruits', mango is one of the favourite foods to be consumed in the summer season. The juicy and fleshy delight also finds its way into several Indian recipes - from Aamras to Aam Kadhi, Aam Panna to Aam Papad. In the recent past, we have seen so many Bollywood celebrities confess their joy on seeing the first mangoes of the season, including the likes of Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna. And now, Mira Kapoor too has shared her favourite mango variety. Take a look at what she wrote:

Mira Kapoor loves mango, including the popular variety Safeda.

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Lists Her Favorite Indian Food, Cuisine, Desserts, Food Show And More)

Mira Kapoor is clearly in a mango mood if her Instagram stories are anything to go by. She shared an infographic about Indian mango varieties by state, which featured a number of mangoes such as Alphonso, Totapuri, Dasheri, Himsagar, Kesar and more. However, Mira Kapoor had a pertinent question to pose while sharing the graphic. Mira Kapoor asked, "Where's my Safeda?" She also used the GIF 'So Good' along with the Langa variety mango which hails from Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Mira Kapoor seemed to indicate that Safeda and Langda were two of her favourite mango varieties.

That's not all the mango chatter that Mira Kapoor indulged in. When her friend Amrita Thakur didn't believe that Safeda is actually a mango, Kapoor launched a poll on her Instagram stories questioning her followers about it. "The eternal question of the season... Amrita doesn't believe that Safeda is a mango," wrote Mira Kapoor. The options for the poll were 'Safeda is legit,' and 'Fake Mango'. About 70% of people chose the former option. Take a look:

We surely would love to see more such banter around food by Mira Kapoor! What do you think about the Safeda mango variety? Tell us in the comments below.