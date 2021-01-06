Mira Kapoor's Latest Meal Was A Perfect Combination Of Comfort And Crunch (See Pic)

The mother of two loves to eat clean and is often spotted noshing on comforting, home-cooked food.

Highlights Mira is a self-confessed foodie

Besides satiating her cravings of yummy food, she also likes to eat clean

She shared a picture of her dinner consisting all things comforting

If you follow Mira Kapoor on Instagram, you would now know that the 26-year-old loves food and cooking. So much so that she spent most of her lockdown experimenting with different cuisines at home. From an extensive Asian feast to all things Lebanese, Mira has literally tried her hands at everything besides satiating her occasional cravings from the best restaurants in the city. The diva just doesn't shy away from showing off her indulgences. The mother of two loves to eat clean and is often spotted noshing on simple and comforting home-cooked food. That's exactly what Mira's latest Instagram story was about where she gave a glimpse of her dinner, consisting of all things yummy and comforting! Take a look at her story:





(Also Read: "Spoilt Thoroughly": Mira Kapoor Catches Up With Mother-In-Law Neelima Azeem Over Chai)





In her yummy platter, we spotted what looked-like lightly-roasted tofu topped with sauce along with a bulb of crunchy bok choy on the side, some comfy mashed potatoes and rice. She wrote 'Jag Is Killing It' on her picture, perhaps referring to someone who cooked the meal for her. The meal sure looked all things yummy and wholesome with protein rich tofu and full of fibre bok choy!

Mira has often promoted eating clean and homemade in many of her AMA sessions. She has often also given out detox recipes which include interesting salads made with leftovers in the fridge and a rainbow salad made with fruits and a little help from her kids Misha and Zain.





Here's looking out for more from Mira's food diaries!







