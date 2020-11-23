Giloy, Fig And More: Mira Kapoor Swears By All Things <i>Desi</i> And Healthy; Know The Benefits

Try these amazing ingredients and indulge in a healthy lifestyle - the Mira Kapoor-way!

Highlights Mira Kapoor's Instagram game is on point

Mira shares almost every slice of her life with the virtual world

Mira recently took to her handle to share two stories of giloy and fig

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Mira Kapoor's Instagram game is on point! Whoever follows her on Instagram won't shy away from saying that this tinsel town beauty has turned into a social media sensation in a short span of time. Be it the cute family pictures with her star husband Shahid Kapoor and the kids, or flaunting her gorgeous outfits, Mira shares almost every slice of her life with the virtual world and keeps her fans updated time-to-time. Another part of her that she loves to show is her love for food. A self-confessed foodie, the mother of two regularly shares her diet and indulgence snippets that strike the right balance between health and taste. From her yummy and nutritious meals to the recipes for such good foods, she shares almost every foodie story with the followers.





Keeping up with her Instagram ritual, Mira recently took to her handle to share two stories on the goodness of two amazingly healthy ingredients- giloy and fig. Let's take a look:





For the uninitiated, both fig and giloy are credited for their high nutrient profile that promotes immunity and weight loss.

Benefits of Giloy:

For centuries, giloy has been known for its extensive usage in the traditional medicinal practice. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants that boost immunity, promote weight loss, improve digestion, manage diabetes et al. As per nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, "The benefits and uses of giloy have been approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stem of giloy has the maximum benefits. However, you can use the roots too."





Promoted

Benefits of Fig:

Also called anjeer, fig is enriched with fibre, protein, carbs, iron, beta carotene and more. From aiding constipation to managing diabetes and boosting immunity and weight loss - figs offer a pool of health benefits. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta shares, "Figs are usually eaten fresh and raw as fruits, and also in the dried form."





Try these amazing ingredients and indulge in a healthy lifestyle - the Mira Kapoor-way!







