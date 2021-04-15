Singer Neeti Mohan has lent her voice to many chartbusting songs like 'Ishq Waala Love', 'Aithe Aaa' and 'Sau Aasmaan' is all set to embark on a new journey in her personal life. The singer, who married model Nihaar Pandya in the year 2019, is expecting her first child soon. Neeti announced the news to her fans in February on her anniversary. Since then she has been regularly giving us a sneak peek into her daily life. From gym to yoga, the 41-year-old is doing everything she can to have a healthy pregnancy. The singer is also not shying away from talking about her cravings. A few weeks before she shared a series of Instagram stories where she captured how quickly she finished an ice-cream cake pop. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram stories again to give us a glimpse of her dinner which comprised fresh and home-made pizzas.

Neeti also captured the making of the same. The pizzas were made from the scratch, including the sauce. The video features two bases, multigrain and whole grain smeared with tomato sauce and topped with fresh bellpepper, baby corn, olives, and cheese, both grated and cubed. After revealing all the ingredients she panned the camera to her pet dog who looked rather tempted by the activity in the kitchen.

Neeti Mohan's last Bollywood song 'Dil Udd Jaa Re' in the movie 'Paglait' was composed by popular singer Arijit Singh. 'Paglait' marked Arijit's debut as a music composer.

