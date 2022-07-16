Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is back with her culinary class on Instagram. Any guesses about what are we cooking today? Here is a hint, we are going to give a delicious spin to the boring bread. Neither bread pakora nor a layered sandwich, it's time for some bread cutlets. A famous Indian snack, made from bread and mixed vegetables. You can serve them as starters along with the main course at a luncheon or dinner party. But with the monsoon around the corner, bread cutlets make for an excellent morning or evening snack. Moreover, when the recipe is straightaway from Pankaj Bhadouria's masterclass, we are left with absolute zero reasons to let go of it. Alongside the recipe video, she wrote, “Drive away breakfast or snacking woes with these quick and easy and oh so yum wale Bread Cutlets.”





Take a look:

Ingredients:

Sandwich Bread - 6 slices

Water - 1/4 cup

Yoghurt 1/2 cup

Oil - 2 tbsp

Boiled potato - 1

Grated Carrot - 1

Frozen peas

Frozen corn

Chopped green chillies

Chopped onion - 1/2 cup

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Dry bread crumbs - 1 cup







Method:





Step 1: Throw six sandwich bread slices in a bowl. Add water and mix it with your hands. Now, pour in some yoghurt. Stir the mixture well, and leave it to rest for 10 minutes.





Step 2: Moving to the stuffing, mash a boiled potato, and throw in some grated carrot, frozen peas, frozen corn, chopped green chillies along with some chopped onion.





Step 3: For the seasoning of your stuffing, add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and black pepper powder. Mix the stuffing well and add it to the bread mix.





Step 4: Make sure both the mixtures are blended well.





Step 5: Now, make balls from the mix and coat them with dry bread crumbs.





Step 6: Meanwhile, place a pan on the stove with some oil. Fry the cutlets till they become golden brown.





Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, bread cutlets with your favourite dips or sauce, served with hot tea on a rainy evening, can you ask for something else?









