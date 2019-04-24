Cutlet Recipes: Cutlets are great for those evenings with a hot cup of tea

Cutlet Recipes: A typical evening in an Indian household is all about sipping a hot cup of tea and munching on some crispy snacks along with it. And you can't talk about evening snacks without mentioning the most favourite and loved- cutlets. This melt-in-mouth and crispy snack needs no introduction. Quick and easy-to-make, cutlets can be stuffed with just about anything and deep-fried to crunchy, crispy golden brown to make it one of our most loved go-to snacks.





Cutlets are equally loved by kids too since they are packed with mouth-watering spices and offer so much to experiment with. Do your kids hate veggies? Just stuff them inside cutlets and they would never know. From peas, potatoes, paneer or mushrooms to chicken mince or mutton, the options are endless! Cutlets can be a great appetiser to prepare for a party at home as well since they are so easy to cook. On days when you want to explore beyond pakodas and samosas, cutlets would be a delicious as well as a healthy option to explore.





Since you can prepare cutlets out of anything and everything, here are best of our cutlet recipes waiting for you to be explored and devoured. From vegetable cutlets to popular Parsi mutton cutlets, you just won't be able to get enough of these.











Here are 5 Best Cutlet recipes to try at home:

A range of veggies like bottle gourd, cauliflower, French beans and carrots, combined with delectable spices such as coriander, aamchoor, salt and chillies. These cutlets are perfect to relish along with a cup of hot tea. Packed with nutritious veggies and flavourful spices, vegetable cutlets would be loved by both kids and adults alike. What's more? You can even pack these cutlets in your kid's lunchbox instead of a boring roti sabzi.

A range of veggies make for flavor rich deep fried cutlets.

Perfect cutlet recipe for the rainy day! Crispy fried dough balls of mushroom, potatoes and spices, coated with egg and breadcrumbs are simply delicious! You can add more vegetables of your choice to this if you like and pair with your favourite chutney to relish along with family and friends.





Chomp on these mushroom cutlets on a rainy day.

Succulent mutton mince coated with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, clove-cinnamon along with mashed potato, chilli and salt makes for a perfect evening treat to gorge on. Parsis are well-known to prepare delicious rich dishes and over the years they have blended their culinary skills with the Indian cuisine to prepare flavourful dishes like these mutton cutlets.





Succulent and delicious mutton cutlets, Parsi style!

A mouth-watering blend of cooked chicken with freshly prepared panada sauce. Panada sauce is thick, milky white sauce which is used to bind a batter or as a thickening agent in soups or bakes. It is cooked with onion, garlic, chicken salt and black pepper together. In this cutlet recipe, chicken is mixed with panada sauce, chilled and then made into cutlets.





Full of flavour, these deep fried chicken kebabs are perfect for a dinner party as an appetiser.

A great party appetiser, fish cutlets are crispy from outside yet juicy and spicy from inside. This recipe of fish cutlets has rawa fillets steamed along with ginger, chilli, garlic and then blended in a grinder with bread crumbs, egg, mint leaves and spices before making a dough and deep-frying to cutlets. These would go best with tartar sauce.





Steamed fish minced with spices, combined with potatoes, shaped into cutlets and fried.

Now enjoy the best of our cutlet recipes and let us know in the comment section which one you found the best.







