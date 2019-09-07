Mother Dairy Increases Price Of Cow Milk In Delhi NCR: Here Are The New Prices

Mother Dairy announced revision of price of cow milk in Delhi NCR

Milk is an essential food commodity in India and it's consumed by millions for its nutritional properties. This is why prices of milk are closely watched. Popular milk supplier brand Mother Dairy has announced a hike in price of its packaged cow milk in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The hike of 2 rupees was effective from Friday this week, i.e., September 6th, 2019. The price hike means that a litre of cow milk will now be sold at INR 44 from this week. The reason behind the hike in retail price is that the company is reportedly paying farmers more per litre for raw cow milk.





There will be no changes in the prices of other variants of milk sold by Mother Dairy, said media reports. The price of the 500 ml pack of cow milk will be INR 23. A brand spokesperson told news agency Press Trust of India that over the past two or three months, prices of raw milk have increased by 2.50 to 3 rupees per litre. According to a PTI report, Mother Dairy supplies around 30 lakh tonnes of milk, out of which eight lakh litres is just cow milk supplied in Delhi and NCR.





With Mother Dairy increasing the price of cow milk, its competitors and other popular milk brands like Amul and Parag may also consider increasing prices of their own respective packaged cow milk, said some reports. Amul had in May 2019 hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and other states, citing increase in production costs. This revision had come after a time period of two years as the prices had last been revised in 2017.