Mouni Roy is making quite a buzz among her fans and followers for all the right reasons. The popular television actress tied the knots with her fiancé and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27, 2022. It was an extravagant affair with two traditional wedding ceremonies - one was with South Indian rituals and other was Bengali wedding. The event was attended by several celebrities who flooded social media with glimpses of Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding. Besides, Mouni has also been actively sharing pictures from her wedding album. In between, she also gave us sneak-peek into her daily meals during the event - and it included everything from sinful indulgences to comforting meals. One such dish was a wholesome meal that almost every Bengali swears by. Can you guess? It was a hearty plate of khichdi and begun bhaja (Bengali-style baingan fry).





Mouni Roy, who too has a Bengali origin, was seen enjoying the comforting khichdi and begun bhaja a day after her wedding ceremonies. She gave us a glimpse of the meal and wrote alongside, "FAVVVVVV". The meal didn't end here. It was followed by a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallows that looked everything decadent. Look at the stories here:





The foods look delicious, isn't it? If you too want to enjoy some khichdi and begun bhaja, Mouni Roy-style, here we have the recipes for you. Click here for Bengali-style khichdi (Khichuri) and begun bhaja recipes.





If you have been following Mouni Roy on Instagram, then you surely know that her food diaries are something to look out for. The actress keeps indulging in delicious meals whenever she is out and about. And of course, she shares glimpses of it all with her 21.6million followers on Instagram. Besides these delicious meals, she also gave us sneak-peek into what she was welcomed with during her 'grihapravesh' ritual. It was a delicious-looking cake with strawberries on the top. She wrote alongside, "To me from mine...so so thankful for you all". Check the story here.





On the work front, Naagin-famed actor Mouni Roy was last seen in the film 'London Confidential' that was premiered on an OTT platform in 2020. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited movie 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.