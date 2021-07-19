In Bengal, you will find food for every season. From summer special tok dal and shukto to gur, pithe and more during the winters - the cuisine has a unique range of recipes to offer every season. Likewise, monsoon sees no difference. Along with thunder, lighting and rain, monsoon brings along a veritable feast of foods that are warm, seasonal and comforting to the core. One of the most popular meal remains khichuri and begun bhaja. Ask any Bengali, the first thing they relate to a rainy day is khichuri begun bhaja. Deep-fried sliced baingan (egg plants), combined with a warm and hearty bowl of khichdi - this meal defines indulgence. Besides being soul-soothing, it nutritious, wholesome and makes for a balanced meal.





Considering the popularity, we thought of sharing the recipes that will help you put together this wholesome lunch on a rainy afternoon. The best part is it takes not even an hour to prepare this meal - which means, you can also make it easily on a busy weekday. Without further ado, let's find out how to make khichuri and begun bhaja.





How To Make Khichuri | Bengali-Style Khichdi Recipe:

As we all know, khichdi is a heaty combination of dal, chawal and some basic spices. It is light, comforting and extremely fulfilling. But did you know, khichdi recipes vary from region to region. In Bengal, you can find several variations of a khichdi recipe, prepared as per the occasion. For a light meal, masoor dal and regular rice is boiled together, with a tadka of onion and garlic. This khichdi has a runny texture and tastes the best when paired with Hilsa fry - one of the most popular fish varieties, available only during the monsoons.

For puja or any special occasion, khichdi is prepared by combining yellow moong dal, gobindobhog rice, vegetables and spices like ginger paste and panch phoron. It tastes the best when paired with begun bhaja, aloo bhaja, labra (mixed veg) etc.





You will also find a third variation that often includes pieces of meat in it. It is called bhuna khichuri. Bhuna khichuri has a richer taste and lies somewhere between biryani and pulao. It tastes the best when paired with Bengali style chicken kosha.





Here we bring moong dal khichuri and bhuna khichuri recipes that are sure to leave a strong impression on your palate and mind.





Click here for moong dal khichuri recipe.





Click here for bhuna khichuri recipe.

How To Make Begun Bhaja | Bengali-Style Baingan Fry Recipe:

One of the simplest and most uncomplicated recipes in Bengali cuisine, begun bhaja never fails to win hearts. Pair it with dal-chawal, ghee-rice, pulao or khichdi, begun bhaja amps up a meal in no time. You can also enjoy it with roti or paratha. Super versatile, right? Let's find out how to make begun bhaja. Click here for the recipe.





